The Karnataka Assembly passed the controversial Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2025, on Thursday, amid objections from the opposition BJP.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara sought a vote on the Bill, and Speaker U.T. Khader, after putting it to a vote, declared that a majority of members in the House were in favour of the Bill and that it stood passed.

Parameshwara subsequently offered an explanation on the provisions of the Bill, which was tabled in the Assembly on December 10.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had said that the tabling of the Hate Speech Regulation Bill in the Assembly is part of "our government's agenda" to "preserve peace and law and order in our state".

Dealing with the offence of hate crime, the bill says that any person who harms, incites harm, or promotes or propagates hatred arising from prejudice or intolerance against another individual based on the victim's -- actual or perceived -- religion, race, caste or community, sex, gender, sexual orientation, place of birth, residence, language, disability, tribe, or due to their family member's characteristics or their association with a group sharing such characteristics, shall be guilty of the offence of hate crime.

The Congress government drafted the Bill after a series of revenge killings in Mangaluru drew national concern.

A special force has been formed to prevent further violence, and dedicated units are tracking social media activity that could lead to unrest.

Under the Bill, those convicted of a hate crime may face imprisonment of up to three years, or a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both.

The offence is described as non-cognisable and non-bailable, to be tried by a First Class Magistrate.

For hate speech, the Bill prescribes a similar punishment of imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both.

This offence is also non-cognisable and non-bailable.

For repeated offences, the Bill proposes punishment of imprisonment up to 10 years.

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, earlier, had criticised the Karnataka government's legislation prescribing a 10-year jail term for hate speech, saying that it reflects the Congress's cruel tradition.

He claimed the legislation creates an atmosphere of fear among the public and makes it clear that it has been introduced with the malicious intent of political control.

"By doing so, the Congress-led state government is snatching away everyone's freedom of speech. This bill showcases the Congress party's cruel legacy and stands as a mirror to the government's misgovernance," he alleged.

