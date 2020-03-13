IPS officer Charan Reddy KSR, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Karnataka, passed away on Friday, March 13 at Mahaveer Jain Hospital in Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru. Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Reddy was battling illness for long. Reddy was known to play a significant role as a part of SIT that probed illegal mining.
Condolences pour in
Bengaluru Police took to their handle and posted, "Shri Charan Reddy Senior IPS officer, Karnataka, who is sick today, is alive today and may God grant mercy to his soul. We in the grief of their family."
Retired IPS officer and former Director-General of Police (Fire Services) MN Reddi took to Twitter to break the unfortunate news.
"Shri Charan Reddy, IPS, ADGP, Karnataka State, passed away this morning, after a prolonged illness. He was one of our finest officers. Always stood tall and held his head high!! May his soul rest in peace," said MN Reddi in a tweet.
Shri. Charan Reddy, IPS, ADGP, Karnataka State, passed away this morning, after a prolonged illness. He was one of our finest officers - always stood tall and held his head high !! May his soul rest in peace ? pic.twitter.com/POR5q6LchE— M N Reddi IPS, DGP ( Rtd ) (@MNReddi_IPS) March 13, 2020
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also paid his condolences to Reddy and called him a dedicated officer.
"Charan Reddy was a dedicated and honest officer. I pray that his soul rests in peace. I pray that God gives his family the strength to go through such a turbulent time after his departure," said Yediyurappa.
IPS (Karnataka) Association took to their Twitter handle and posted, "With profound sadness, we announce the passing away of our tallest colleague officer & gentleman, Shri. KSR Charan Reddy, ADGP. The IPS fraternity will forever cherish the values of Professionalism, Honesty and Kindness espoused by him. We stand by the bereaved family. Om Shanti!"
Senior IPS officer Charan Reddy served in the police force for over 30 years
- Born on 23 January 1960, Reddy hails from Chittoor.
- After completing his undergraduate studies from Christ College, he pursued MA and M.Phil in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.
- He also graduated as an officer of the elite Indian Police Service (IPS) from the National Police Academy.
- An accomplished officer with a high degree of professionalism, Reddy served under various departments of Karnataka's police force.
- He was appointed as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in the Belagavi division in 2013 and was later transferred to Bengaluru as the IGP (training).
- In 2014, he was posted as the IGP of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the illegal mining scam in which former Tourism Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy is also allegedly involved.
- In 2016, Reddy was transferred out of the SIT and posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) in Bengaluru.
- In 2018 saw him as the ADGP of Crime in Mangaluru and later as the Additional Director General of Police (training).
- In 2019, he was transferred and appointed as the ADGP of CID. Reddy was bestowed with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2019.