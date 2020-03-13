IPS officer Charan Reddy KSR, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Karnataka, passed away on Friday, March 13 at Mahaveer Jain Hospital in Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru. Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Reddy was battling illness for long. Reddy was known to play a significant role as a part of SIT that probed illegal mining.

Condolences pour in

Bengaluru Police took to their handle and posted, "Shri Charan Reddy Senior IPS officer, Karnataka, who is sick today, is alive today and may God grant mercy to his soul. We in the grief of their family."

Retired IPS officer and former Director-General of Police (Fire Services) MN Reddi took to Twitter to break the unfortunate news.

"Shri Charan Reddy, IPS, ADGP, Karnataka State, passed away this morning, after a prolonged illness. He was one of our finest officers. Always stood tall and held his head high!! May his soul rest in peace," said MN Reddi in a tweet.

Shri. Charan Reddy, IPS, ADGP, Karnataka State, passed away this morning, after a prolonged illness. He was one of our finest officers - always stood tall and held his head high !! May his soul rest in peace ? pic.twitter.com/POR5q6LchE — M N Reddi IPS, DGP ( Rtd ) (@MNReddi_IPS) March 13, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also paid his condolences to Reddy and called him a dedicated officer.

"Charan Reddy was a dedicated and honest officer. I pray that his soul rests in peace. I pray that God gives his family the strength to go through such a turbulent time after his departure," said Yediyurappa.

IPS (Karnataka) Association took to their Twitter handle and posted, "With profound sadness, we announce the passing away of our tallest colleague officer & gentleman, Shri. KSR Charan Reddy, ADGP. The IPS fraternity will forever cherish the values of Professionalism, Honesty and Kindness espoused by him. We stand by the bereaved family. Om Shanti!"

Senior IPS officer Charan Reddy served in the police force for over 30 years