Kareena Kapoor Khan is basking in the success of her film Crew. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally. The actor celebrated the success of her film with her girl gang, namely Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, sister Karisma Kapoor. The fabulous four gang of girls visited designer Manish Malhotra's residence and all of them enjoyed their Saturday night.

The awesome gang of girls were papped outside Manish Malhotra's house.

Who wore what

Karisma wore a simple printed midi dress and Amrita donned a stylish co-ord blush pink blazer, shorts and waistcoat set, Kareena and Malaika amped up the glam quotient as they wore stunning outfits for the night.

Kareena Kapoor opted for a mint green shirt and taupe-coloured flared pants. The mid-rise waist, flared hem, and baggy silhouette made her look chic. She accessorised the ensemble with a pink beaded layered necklace.

Malaika chose a white and black outfit, she opted for a white corseted blouse featuring broad shoulder straps, and a plunging neckline. She paired it up with black leather pants with a tapered look, high-rise waist, and side pockets to complete the look.

She accessorised her look with a white embellished clutch.

Karisma Kapoor wore a multi-coloured ensemble as she posed with her gang of girls.

Amrita Arora wore a blush pink notch lapel oversized blazer, a matching waistcoat, and high-waisted shorts.

Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram stories and shared inside pictures from their night out.

Netizens were of the view that Kareena's sister Karisma looked way more younger and was seen glowing.

A user mentioned, "Kareena is looking more aged than Karishma..."

Box-office break-up of Crew

Crew made a strong start at the box office, collecting Rs 32.60 crore in its opening weekend in India. However, it saw a dip in earnings starting Monday, with a 60 per cent drop, and the decline continued throughout the week. By the seventh day, it had managed to bring in Rs 3 crore, totalling Rs 43.75 crore in India and Rs 82 crore worldwide till then. On Day 9, Crew has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

The film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, tells the story of three air hostesses, played by Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti.

