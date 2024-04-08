Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of Animal. The film crossed over Rs 1000 crore mark overseas. Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The actor is now gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Ranbir earlier this week, bought a swanky new car Bently that cost around Rs 8 crore. The day he got the car, Ranbir was seen driving his car.

On Saturday, Ranbir was captured driving his car Bentley. While his actor-wife Alia Bhatt is seated next to him. Ranbir and Alia were seen exiting their apartment building Vastu for a late-night outing in Mumbai.

Ranbir and Alia had gone to meet newlyweds Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's home. They posed for the cameras and waved to the paparazzi as they sat inside their black Bentley. Ranbir even joked with paparazzi to come sit inside the car before driving off.

He wore black, while Alia was in a pink and peach ensemble.

Netizens were in awe of seeing Ranbir and Alia together after a long time.

A user wrote, "They really like to show off if they are the Ambani what will they do.."

Another user said, "Ranbir and Alia together after long.."

The third user wrote, "Ranbir is looking younger than Alia.."

Ranbir and Alia's car collection

The Bentley Continental is only the latest addition to his impressive collection of luxury cars. As per a 2023 report on Siasat.com, Ranbir also owns a Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography ( Rs 3.27 crore), an Audi A8 L ( Rs 1.71 crore), a Mercedes-AMG G 63 ( Rs 2.28 crore), an Audi R8 ( Rs 2.72 crore).

Meanwhile, Alia's car collection includes a Land Rover – Range Rover Vogue ( Rs 2.8 crore), an Audi A6 ( Rs 70 lakh), a BMW 7-Series ( Rs 1.8 crore), an Audi Q5 ( Rs 79 lakh), and an Audi Q7 ( Rs 94 lakh).

Alia and Ranbir couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and became parents to their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022. Ranbir and Alia will reunite on screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War.