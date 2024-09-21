Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor turns 44 today. On her birthday eve, Bebo took to her social media accounts and shared a glimpse of her early birthday celebrations. Kareena opted a red thigh-high slit off-shoulder red gown, making head turns, oozing glamour and grace.

She was seen posing with a bunch of balloons in some greyscale shots. "Bringing in my birthday," she simply captioned the post. She also shared close-up shots of her birthday in a red dress.

Celebs wished Kareena Kapoor on her birthday, they took to the comment section and wished the actor.

Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, "Happy birthday Bebo." Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped multiple heart emojis in the comments section. "Happiest birthday gorgeous," Konkona Sen Sharma commented. "Birthday queen! Love you," wrote Natasha Poonawalla.

Kareena was spotted on the sets of the Kapil Sharma show with her sister Karisma Kapoor

Fans react

Netizens loved Kareena's outfit, but heaped praise on Karisma and were of the view that Karisma looks younger than Kareena.

A user wrote, "Why does she look older than Karishma???"

Another wrote, "Karisma looks very beautiful."

As Kareena Kapoor clocked 25 years in the Hindi film industry, PVRINOX announced a Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival in Mumbai, as a part of which some of her iconic films are being screened in theatres. Kareena shared this video and wrote, "The blood in my veins, the magic on screen... the job I love... the fire within... here's to the next 25. Thank you to PVR Cinemas and INOX movies for curating this beautiful festival... so humbled."

Work Front

Kareena is seen in the whodunnit crime thriller The Buckingham Murders which is the story of Detective Inspector Jaspreet "Jass" Bhamra directed by Hansal Mehta.