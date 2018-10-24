"Happily ever after" is not the adage that Karisma Kapoor would be using to describe her life anytime soon. While speculations were rife with the news of the impending wedding of Karisma Kapoor with Sandeep Toshniwal, the duo has, however, decided to call it quits.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the duo has decided to end their relationship since Karisma was not keen on getting married again. The report states, "We hear that the porcelain beauty and former actor called time on her relationship with the businessman a few months ago. The two haven't been spotted together since May. Friends of the actor say that Karisma was not interested in remarrying. She preferred to focus on raising her children after what turned out to be a traumatic divorce from Delhi businessman Sunjay Kapur. Toshniwal and she are said to have parted amicably."

The news has come as a major blow to the fans of Karishma who were eagerly looking forward to the diva donning the bridal avatar once again. Karisma had tied the knot with businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003, allegedly faced domestic abuse and a bitter divorce which involved a lot of mudslingings.

Sunjay later tied the knot with model Priya Sachdev who is reportedly pregnant with their first child now. Karisma, on the other hand, had started dating Sandeep.

From wedding functions, parties, award ceremonies to family functions; Karisma and Toshniwal were seen everywhere walking hand-in-hand. And even though Toshniwal was interested in getting married to Karisma, she wanted to focus herself on the upbringing of her two children – Samaira and Kiaan.