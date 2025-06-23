On Thursday, June 12, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in England. According to reports, Sunjay had swallowed a bee, and the sting in his throat is believed to have triggered the fatal cardiac arrest. He was the patron of a polo team named Aureus and was playing against Sujan, a team run by hotelier Jaisal Singh.

After accidentally swallowing the bee, Sunjay began to feel discomfort and requested to stop the game. He left the field but shortly suffered a heart attack and tragically passed away.

Sunjay Kapur's prayer meet!

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, his family announced a prayer meeting in his memory. Karisma Kapoor, along with their two children, Samaira and Kiaan, flew to New Delhi earlier that day to attend the ceremony.

Apart from Karisma and her children, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also spotted at the airport as they joined the family for the prayer meet. All members of the Kapoor family were dressed in white as a mark of respect and refrained from interacting with the paparazzi while entering the airport.

In a series of videos that surfaced online, Karisma, Samaira, and Kiaan were seen arriving at The Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, with Kareena and Saif walking behind them. The prayer meeting was held between 4 PM and 5 PM.

Apart from the Kapoor clan, Sunjay's wife Priya Sachdev, an American-Indian businesswoman and actress, was also seen attending the ceremony. In viral photos and videos from the event, Sunjay's photo frame was decorated with white flowers. Saif, Kareena, Priya, Karisma, and her children were seen praying in his memory. Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also present at the gathering.

Controversial life of Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur was married three times. His first wife, Nandita Mahtani, is a well-known fashion designer. His second marriage was to actress Karisma Kapoor, and his third to actress and entrepreneur Priya Sachdev.

Sunjay did not have any children with Nandita. With Karisma, he had two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. With Priya, he had a son named Azarias. Sunjay was also a father figure to Priya's daughter from a previous marriage.

Who is the richest mong Sunjay Kapur's three wives: Nandita, Karisma, or Priya?

Nandita Mahtani, Sunjay's first wife, is a fashion stylist who frequently collaborates with cricketer Virat Kohli. The two were married in 1996 but parted ways four years later. According to reports, Nandita's net worth is estimated at Rs 129 crore.

Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay's second wife, is a renowned Bollywood actress. The two tied the knot in 2003, but their marriage soon hit a rough patch. They officially divorced in 2016, though they continued to co-parent their two children.

In 2017, Sunjay married Neal 'n' Nikki actress Priya Sachdev. Together, they had a son, Azarias. Priya, who is also an American-Indian businesswoman, was Sunjay's legally wedded wife at the time of his death. While her personal net worth remains undisclosed, several reports suggest she may inherit Sunjay's fortune, reportedly valued at ₹10,300 crore.