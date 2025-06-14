Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, known for her unabashed opinions, often shares her two cents on ongoing news and current affairs. On June 12, 2025, industrialist Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor and a prominent figure in the Indian automotive industry, passed away in London following a cardiac arrest.

According to several reports, Sunjay's tragic death occurred after he accidentally swallowed a bee during a polo match. The sting allegedly triggered a fatal heart attack. Kapur, who was the patron of his own polo team, Aureus, was competing against Suján, a team owned by hotelier Jaisal Singh.

Social media has been flooded with condolences and prayers from Sunjay Kapur's friends, family, and well-wishers.

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the news. She not only called it tragic but also described the incident as "unbelievable and bizarre."

Kangana wrote, "In another unbelievable event, Sunjay Kapoor (Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband) was on the polo ground when a bee went into his mouth (yes, a madhumakkhi on the polo ground), stung him and blocked his windpipe. He couldn't breathe, asked for the game to be stopped, but immediately died of a cardiac arrest."

Calling it a tragic loss, she added, "Such tragic news. Also, I am done trying to make sense of all the bizarre events that 2025 is bringing into our lives. Everyone, stay safe and keep praying to God."

Sunjay Kapur's post on June 9 has since gone viral. He wrote, "Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions. #MondayMotivation, "Your time on Earth is limited..."

About Sunjay Kapoor's personal life and 3 marriages

Sunjay Kapur married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two children—Samaira and Kiaan. In 2014, they filed for divorce by mutual consent, which was finalised in 2016. Following their separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev in 2017. They have one son, Azarias.