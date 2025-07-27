Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, died tragically on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in Windsor, England. Reports suggest that a bee flew into his mouth during the match, which may have triggered a fatal heart attack.

In the aftermath of his death, Sunjay's multi-million-dollar estate and business holdings have become the centre of intense family disputes and legal wrangling.

Karisma Kapoor seeks stake amid disputes

Amid reports of an internal conflict, a source has claimed that Karisma Kapoor has demanded her share in Sunjay's company. However, no official statement has been made by her yet.

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, alleges foul play, claims take

Following Sunjay's passing, his mother Rani Kapur, asserted that she holds the majority stake in the Sona Group, along with ownership of the lavish estate tied to it. She also shared a letter with the company's shareholders, alleging that she was forced to sign documents while in mourning.

In her letter, dated July 24, she wrote, "I've been informed that certain people are representing themselves as the largest shareholders of the company, claiming to represent the family's interests. I am fully convinced that the documents I executed under coercion and duress—during a time of mental and emotional vulnerability after my son's demise—are being misused."

She also sought to halt the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar), arguing that decisions were being taken without her informed consent.

Although she did not name anyone, her objection to the "passing of a resolution to appoint certain directors" was widely seen as a reference to Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Priya Sachdev Kapur appointed as a non-executive director

Despite Rani Kapur's protest, the company proceeded with its AGM on July 25, clarifying that Rani Kapur had not been a shareholder since 2019. The board also appointed Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay's third wife, as a non-executive director.

Priya, a former model and actor who later transitioned into the corporate world, has not commented publicly on the developments.

Dispute over family will

Rani Kapur also cited a will dated June 30, 2015, which she claims designates her as the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate. Based on this, she asserts majority control over the Sona Group, including its shares in the auto components company.

However, Sona Comstar, which became a publicly listed company in June 2021, has a 71.98% public shareholding, with the remaining 28.02% held by its promoter, Aureus Investments Private Ltd (AIPL).

According to regulatory filings, the company stated, "In May 2019, we received a declaration of significant beneficial ownership identifying Shri Sunjay Kapur as the sole beneficial owner of the RK Family Trust, a major shareholder in AIPL."

This effectively confirms that Rani Kapur had no ownership stake in the company since at least 2019.

Rani Kapur questions the circumstances of her son's death

In another dramatic turn, Rani Kapur described her son's death as "highly suspicious and unexplained", urging further scrutiny into the events surrounding his demise.

She reiterated that she was pressured into signing various documents in the immediate aftermath of Sunjay's death, while emotionally fragile. "The contents of such documents have never been revealed to me," she claimed.

About Sunjay Kapur's past life

Sunjay is survived by his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur; his mother, Rani Kapur; his children Samaira and Kiaan (with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor), and Azarias (with Priya); as well as his sisters, Mandhira Kapur Smith and Superna Kapur Motwane.

Sunjay and Karisma Kapoor have two children together, Samaira and Kiaan. After their divorce, Karisma was granted full custody of the children. As part of the settlement, a property in Mumbai, previously owned by Sunjay's father, was transferred to her. In addition, Sunjay purchased bonds worth Rs 14 crore each in the names of Samaira and Kiaan, with each bond providing an annual payout of Rs 10 lakh to ensure their financial security.

He was first married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani from 1996 to 2000.