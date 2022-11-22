A few days after revealing Twinkle Khanna had problems with Akshay Kumar working with Priyanka Chopra, director Suneel Darshan has made some more startling claims. The Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya director has now alleged that Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were constantly bickering during the shoot of the film. He also added that it didn't look like they were made for each other.

Suneel Darshan makes shocking claims

Suneel Darshan spoke about Karisma and Abhishek's engagement. He said that the two were a couple and were about to get married. He added that he attended the engagement party. He revealed that Haan Maine Bhi Pyar Kiya was a special movie as it cast the two of them together for the first time, which eventually turned out to be their last film together as well.

Suneel Darshan opined that even during the shoot of the film, he never thought that they were 'destined' to be together. "They were really not the 'made for each other' kind. There was constant bickering. Maybe that's how some people are. I always wondered if they are really the 'made for each other' kind of pair. Abhishek is a sweet fellow. Lolo (Karisma's nickname) is a very nice person too. But maybe some things are destined," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Water under the bridge now

There have been several speculations about what went wrong between Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan that they had to break the engagement. While the two remained tight-lipped for decades, Karisma and Aishwarya were seen having a gala time together on several occasions. There seems to be no bad blood between the ladies and they all seem to have moved on.