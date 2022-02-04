Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with Varun Bangera on February 5. The duo kicked off their wedding festivities with a colorful haldi and mehendi ceremony. Flowers, mehendi, colours and happiness were all one could see at the pre-wedding functions. Varun Bangera is a Mumbai-based businessman. The wedding is going to be a mix of Gujarati and South Indian rituals.

Karishma's glorious pictures

Karishma has shared several haldi ceremony pictures on her social media account. The duo can be seen twinning in white for their haldi function. A video from the function has also been shared by Tanna which shows the two having a gala time during the rituals. For her mehendi ceremony, Karishma wore a gorgeous yellow outfit and radiated bride-to-be glow.

Karishma and Varun are getting married at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The two have kept their wedding functions intimate and close knit owing to the pandemic. Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit, Ekta Kapoor are expected to attend the wedding. Karishma and Varun looked immersed in each other as they shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony.

Who is Varun?

As per reports, Varun Bangera is a director in a real estate company. It has been said that Varun completed his education at Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada. The two reportedly met through mutual friends and instantly kicked it off. Varun has been in the news ever since Karishma announced her engagement in November 2021.