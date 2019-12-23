Karishma Tanna, who became the talk of the town after her sensuous avatar in Sanju biopic, has yet again made many hearts beat faster than normal when she slipped into her skimpy bikinis during her birthday celebration on December 21.

The actress had flown to Maldives to ring in her 36th birthday and there's no prize for guessing that the diva is currently having the time of her life which is evident from the pictures that she had been sharing on her Instagram page.

Sitting on the edge of a wooden platform over the Indian ocean, Karishma was seen flaunting her back and her hip tattoo in a black lacy bikini which she paired it with a cool black hat. She struck a few poses for the camera while facing the ocean and needless to say that the leggy lass was looking breathtaking in the pictures.

In her earlier posts, Karishma was seen sitting on a white sand beach wearing a red swimsuit nearby her island resort showing off her toned figure. And it would be an understatement to say that she looked smoking red hot like a mermaid waiting for her prince on the beach. In another post, Karishma was seen enjoying her birthday cake. Take a look.