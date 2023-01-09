Karishma Ka Karishma actress, Jhanak Shukla is taken. The former child actress got engaged to her boyfriend, Swapnil Suryawanshi. The two families held a close knit roka ceremony and shared the pictures from the ceremony on social media. Jhanak's mother is the popular television actress Supriya Shukla.

Mother shares a note on social media

Supriya took to social media and wrote, "Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari... Family becomes big by god's grace... as swapnil n his parents are family now... Roka ceremony at home.. With love n blessings... Thank you God... With blessings of our elders showering their love for Us from up above... Our children r blessed sharing this special moments with my friends.. My insta family.. All of u who hav been loving me n wish the best for me n my family... Show main apni betiyon ke rishte kare hain... Ab jhanak ki baari aayi... Luv u princu... N swapya."

Jhanak also shared pictures from the roka ceremony. Jhanak is best remembered for playing the role of Preity Zinta's younger sister, Gia in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Na Ho.

Jhanak's retirement

Jhanak has been working for two decades. She revealed that she worked so much as a child that she doesn't work much now. "After a point of time, I was like 'okay, too many people approach me.' But, I don't know I enjoyed that also. But sometimes I just felt I wanted some space. Had I been acting I would actually mind because I like walking on the streets and all so that would have been difficult," she said in an interview.