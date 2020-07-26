While the entire nation is commemorating the Indian soldiers' victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999 today (July 26), on Kargil Vijay Diwas, Bollywood is not leaving any stone unturned in saluting the brave martyrs for their sacrifices for the nation. From Anushka Sharma to Taapsee Pannu, celebrities took to the social media platforms to praise the courage and bravery of India's armed forces.

Anushka Sharma posted a story on her official Instagram account and said, "A salute to the courage of our soldiers who protected our nation and its people. Your sacrifices will be remembered forever."

Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter saying, "Today on #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute all our bravehearts for their constant and selfless sacrifices till date and PVC Captain #VikramBatra for laying down his life to protect our nation. Jai Hind."

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu also wrote, "21 yrs and the memories are clear. Sitting in front of TV for hours to know if it's all over or no if we have our soldiers safe or no if we have redeemed our land or no.What followed was victory for our country and irreparable loss for the families of martyrs #KargilVijayDiwas."

Red Chilies Entertainment also thanked the heroes of the Kargil war. "Your stories will continue to inspire. Your sacrifices shall never be forgotten. Thank you, heroes."

India today celebrates the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Named after Operation Vijay, Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrates India's victory over our nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan. On July 26, 1999, India successfully reclaimed the high outposts, which had been lost to Pakistan, and declared its victory in the 1999 Kargil War.