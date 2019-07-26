Nineteen years ago on this day, the Kargil War or the Kargil conflict that took place between May 3 and July 26, 1999, in the Kargil district of Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LOC), officially came to an end. The Indian soldiers successfully reclaimed all the peaks that had been seized by our nuclear-armed neighbour Pakistan.

India is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday, July 26.

Every year, July 26 is celebrated as the Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the success of Operation Vijay, which was the name of the Indian operation to clear the Kargil sector.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes and showed solidarity with the martyrs of the country. "During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," tweeted PM Modi.

The Commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces, President of India Ram Nath Kovind, also took to Twitter to celebrate the valour of the fallen soldiers who lost their lives in the Kargil war. "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned," tweeted President Kovind.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat pays tribute at Kargil War Memorial in Dras.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

KARGIL WAR

The famous Kargil conflict is also referred to as Operation Vijay is one of the most prominent wars between India and Pakistan. The 60-day long war was the last time India and Pakistan came to a full-blown armed conflict.

India re-established the status quo ante bellumwon by fighting valiant battles to reclaim the heights of Kargil. The Pakistan Army that had intruded across the Line of Control were pushed off the captured heights.

The conflict was orchestrated by the then Pakistan army chief General Pervez Musharraf and it is said that the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not aware of the situation.

However, over 500 Indian soldiers died in the Kargil War.