A wildland fire broke out at around 3 pm on Saturday (July 25) afternoon in Jurupa Valley, which led to a response of over 200 firefighters. The Karen Fire was reported on Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane.

Meanwhile, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District took to Twitter saying, "San Bernardino structure defense has formed two groups: Armstrong (East) and Vista (West). Resources on scene will be reinforced as dispatched companies arrive in the area."

The Karen Fire almost burned 250 acres in Jurupa Valley while firefighters managed to reach 50 per cent containment of the rapidly growing blaze, authorities confirmed.

After around 120 minutes, the officials stated that the fire was 250 acres but its containment was up considerably to 50 per cent. Firefighters will reportedly remain at the scene overnight to improve containment.

While it broke out in Riverside County, the wildfire also put authorities in neighboring San Bernardino County on high alert as it moved toward more populated areas there.

No evacuations have been ordered and no injuries were reported at the time of filing the report.

(More details awaited)