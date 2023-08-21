It has been a few days since Alia Bhatt picked up a fan's chappal and gave it back to him. But, the episode still continues to garner varied reactions. Amid all that, Kareena Kapoor also faced a similar situation recently when a pap's footwear was left in front of Bebo as she made her way towards her car. However, unlike Alia, Bebo didn't bother picking up the footwear and giving it back to him. Instead, she had a snarky comment to make.

Kareena's savage response

As Kareena Kapoor walked towards her car and saw the chappal lying in front of her, the actress said, "Aapka famous chappal nikal chuka hai." The diva then got into her car and drove away. Now, many on social media are hailing the actress for not resorting to any publicity gimmick by picking up the chappal like Alia Bhatt.

Social media impressed

"This is why I love bebo some may say she she is arrogant but Atleast she is original and authentic to herself not like alia Would we pick up chappal from street and hand it over? Even we common ppl think many times like bacteria dirt etc Alia did it for publicity Kareena is original, she is what she is and we can relate to that," one user wrote. "Now, aren't you bored by leaving your slippers in front of the celebs to find out who will pick it up n who will not?? It's wrong. Pick up your own slippers. It's not at all funny," another user commented.

"Kareenaa Sahi kiaa..bilkul ye Jan bojh k chapal chorty ...kareenaa ne lajawab kardyaa (Kareena did the right thing.. they do it intentionally..kareena gave it back)," one of the comments read. "She is apt for attention seeker papz.love u bebo," another one of the comments read. "Bilkul apt reply ....famous chappal....kept there with some purpose," was one more of the comments.