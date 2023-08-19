Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt posed together as a part of the collaboration and the internet went berserk with their slew of images.

On Friday evening, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor dropped stunning pictures in traditional wear. The two stunning beauties of Bollywood came together and clicked glamorous pictures.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena share stunning pictures

The Poo and Shanaya collab was something that we didn't expect. Decked in stunning outfits Alia asked the directors to cast them two in a movie.

Taking to Instagram Alia wrote, "Can it get any better...P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together...even though we spend most of our time on set thinking."

Who wore what

Kareena opted for a beige colors outfit that features a mirror-worked bralette, a satin skirt with an embellished belt and a netted shrug with intricate sequins and floral embroidery. Alia opted for a light pink colour floral embroidered crop top, an intricately sequined skirt and a full-sleeved printed shrug.

A section of netizens was flabbergasted by the collab. While a section of netizens was of the view that Alia copied Kareena.

Take a look at the comments below

Karan Johar wrote, "We need a film with this cast."

Another mentioned, "Kareena Kapoor is more beautiful than Alia."

The third one mentioned, "You guys have done Udta Punjab with each other though."

The fourth one mentioned, "Alia always copied Kareena."

Work front

Alia Bhatt was seen in 'Heart of Stone'. The film marked her Hollywood debut and she played the character of Keya Dhawan. The actress shared the screen with Gal Gadot and Janie Dornan. Alia is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Kareena will be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. She also has Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.