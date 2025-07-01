Randhir Kapoor and Babita have finally decided to get back together after decades of living separately. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's parents, Randhir and Babita, had been staying separately soon after the birth of Bebo. The two chose not to get divorced on paper but didn't live together in all these years.

Full circle moment

However, with old age, the two have decided to come back together to hold each other's hands. In a recent interview with Barkha Dutt, Kareena revealed that this is the "full circle" moment for both the sisters. "That is something that has come a full circle for Karisma and me, which is absolutely, it's like a divine kind of intervention which has happened," she said.

Talking about her father, she praised Randhir Kapoor because he was the one man in the Kapoor family who allowed his daughters to get onto celluloid, which other ladies of the house couldn't. "Individually, I think both of them have been wonderful because I mean my father has always supported whatever I wanted to do in my life," she mentioned.

How parents supported one another

Kareena also praised her mother for raising them on her own. "In a marriage, a man does realise that a woman, the mother, is the primary caregiver, and if he does support the mother in a positive way, you can raise a couple of beautiful children. It does happen, but the men have to know what all the mother does and they have to give them the credit they have to support them," said Kareena.

Just like everyone in the world, Kareena too called her parents the "best parents" in the world. "Everyone's parents are the best parents in the world. Yes. And my parents are the best parents in the world," she concluded.

Randhir Kapoor and Babita fell-in-love on the sets of 'Sangam' which was directed by Raj Kapoor. The two soon got married, post which, Babita stopped working in films. However, it was after the birth of Kareena that the couple parted ways and started living separately.