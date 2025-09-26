Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on set after a hiatus! The Bebo of Bollywood has officially kicked off the shoot for her next film, Daayra. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of photos from the sets, including a special moment with legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar Saab.

Kareena captioned one of her posts, "One for the books. Meeting Gulzar Saab — chalo for me sab kuch ho gaya (Meeting Gulzar Sir is everything for me)."

She also gave fans a glimpse of her first day on the shoot of Daayra, writing, "Day 1. 68th film. Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi... Send love and blessings."

In the pictures, Kareena is seen in a simple kurta with a no-makeup look, posing alongside director Meghna Gulzar and Gulzar Saab.

Industry friends and fans were quick to react.

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a red heart with the comment, "Gulzar Saab".

One fan gushed, "Legends together in one frame."

Another pointed out, "She's looking like Kareena from her film Refugee."

While a user cheekily wrote, "She looks younger than Alia Bhatt."

About Daayra

Talking about Daayra, the actress earlier shared, "As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. Working with Prithviraj is also a highlight. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires."

The crime-drama thriller explores the complexities of contemporary society, delving into themes of crime, punishment, and justice. With Meghna Gulzar at the helm and Prithviraj playing a pivotal role, audiences are eagerly awaiting the powerhouse performances.

For the unversed, Kareena made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Refugee, a romantic drama directed by J. P. Dutta, which also marked Abhishek Bachchan's debut. The film starred Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.