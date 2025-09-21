It's Bebo day today! Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor turned 45 on Sunday, September 21, 2025. The actor celebrated her special day with her family by her side. Fans and friends of Kareena from the fraternity wished the actor on her 45th birthday.

Wishes for Kareena Kapoor on her 45th birthday pour in

Soha Ali Khan, sister-in-law of Kareena, shared a photo dump on her Instagram, wishing her Bhabhi. She also shared a sweet moment from Kareena Bhabhi's cake-cutting ceremony. Kareena shared a cute photo of her with a balloon on which it was written 'Happy Birthday Amma'. The balloon was seemingly part of her birthday celebrations, given to her by her kids, Jeh and Taimur.

Apart from Kareena's friends and family, fans also took to social media to wish Bebo on her 45th birthday. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also took to Instagram to share touching throwback moments with the birthday girl.

Karisma shared an adorable picture with her precious sister Kareena and wrote, "Best sister, Best friends and Beyond... Happy birthday to my most precious sister.. Love you mostest." After her post, several other celebrity friends, family members and fans extended heartfelt birthday wishes.

Soha shared a fun video with Kareena where both of them pout and apply lipstick. She also shared beautiful glimpses of them from family functions.

Soha wrote, "On your birthday - trying to channel my inner Bebo... love you! @kareenakapoorkhan happy birthday to the ultimate glam queen and our forever inspiration!"

Saba Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan's sister, shared a series of nostalgic pictures with Kareena, from family events to candid selfies. Saba celebrated the many memories they've shared over the years.

She wrote, "Beboooo jaan. To ALL the moments we've shared... our traditional selfies together, the photos I've taken — you with Bhai, Ma, the kids, etc."

She continued: "To the family occasions you complete... Eid, Diwali, birthdays, and more! Keep shining. You don't need a saree with glitz — it's all about YOU! So proud! You totally rock! Here's wishing you a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! See you soon. Lots of love. #Kareena #Birthday #Bhabi #Love."

Meanwhile, cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also sent love Kareena's way. Sharing a picture on her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Wishing my fave a very happy bday. Lots of love."

Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis, one of the social media users wrote, "Favourite Kapoor sister forever ever ever happy Birthday to the one and only my favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan gorgeous lady in the world."

Anil Kapoor also wished Kareena Kapoor. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif too sent her birthday wishes.

About Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's love story

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's love story began on the sets of their 2008 film Tashan. After five years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2012. They are now proud parents to two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Workwise, Kareena, who was last seen in Singham Again, is set to star in Meghna Gulzar's Daayara with Prithiviraj Sukumaran.

She will be next seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. In April, they all met for a brief meeting and officially announced the film.

Kareena on Instagram wrote, "I've always said that I'm a director's actor... and this time I cannot wait to work with one of the finest director's we have, @meghnagulzar and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra (red heart emoji) let's do this."

In a press note, Kareena further stated, "As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative."

As per Meghna, "Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us."

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor, daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the film Refugee and has since established herself as one of the leading actresses of the industry with hits like Jab We Met, 3 Idiots, and Tanu Weds Manu.