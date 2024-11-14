Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders might not have ruffled feathers at the box office, the film has been loved by audience ever since it landed on Netflix. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film has Kareena playing the role of an investigator. Ever since its Netflix release, the film has been receiving rave reviews from fans and audience. Let's take a look at some of them.

"Just watched the buckingham murder, FIRST OF ALL do not watch in hindi dub it's fucking horrible. & the movie is good like well chopped story & the end. it's really a good watch. the emotions, horror, narrative is really good. & sorry but ranveer brar is no good & kareena so good," read a comment.

"Kareena has outdone herself. #BuckinghamMurders Never thought I'd ever say this about "Poo" of K3G, but Bollywood should be proud of her," another comment read. "Into the first 20 mins of The Buckingham Murders and I'm pretty certain no Indian actor - male or female - can top Kareena Kapoor's range or ability. It's her world and we're just living in it!" a social media user wrote.

"Kareena Kapoor shines in what's arguably one of her top performances, reminding us exactly why she's still a standout in the industry even after 25 years. This role deserves serious praise and awards," another social media user opined.

"Wanna watch something good??? Watch "The Buckingham Murders" on Netflix. really engaging, filled with multiple plot, brilliant performance by Kareena Kapoor and supporting cast," one more of the comments read.

"The Buckingham Murders. There's a dearth of good whodunit mystery thriller movies in Bollywood. Buckingham murders hit it out of the park. The mystery keeps you hooked and it doesn't become predictable at any point. Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Brar clear standouts," a user wrote.

"If The Buckingham Murders had received even 10% of the hype that Jigra did, the film would've done much better business wise. Its a very decent and rooted film and Kareena Kapoor is phenomenal in it (like always). The film suffered from lack of promotion I guess," another user opined.