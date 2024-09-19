Kareena Kapoor and Hansal Mehta's first collaboration, The Buckingham Murders, hasn't managed to do wonders at the box office. The film has done an average performance at the box office and the footfall seems to be reducing with each passing day. Despite rave reviews from the critics, it is the slow pace of the film and the investigative genre that probably hasn't clicked with the audience.

In a recent interview, when Mehta was asked about the film's BO performance, he called talking about it "demeaning". Hansal said that discussing the box office performance of a film seems demeaning the art form to him. He added that there are many ways in which a producer can recover money and BO is not the only medium.

Hansal Mehta on BO

"Har film ka achcha bura box office ki wajah se hona na hona to me is demeaning an art form. It is a choti soch. (Discussing whether a film is good or bad on the basis of its BO is demeaning an art form. It's cheap mentality). From where do the makers recover their money is their lookout, and there are various avenues of recovering money. Those who are spreading this that numbers are the say all then it is wrong. You can't compare the talent with height," he told Moneycontrol.com.

If that would have been the case, then Aamir Khan or Salman Khan would not have been superstars. So I find the direct relation of a movie being good to how much it makes at the box office very demeaning," he further added.

Hansal Mehta also added that what's most important is making films and telling the stories one wants to tell. He said that every movie finds its own set of audience and the people who choose to invest in the film should get the return they desire.