Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is an avid social media user and often takes to her Instagram and drops candid pictures from her photoshoot. She also shares pictures with her family, especially her sons Jeh and Taimur. The actor is known for her sartorial choices, be it exquisite sarees, trendy gowns or simply beach wear. Bebo doesn't follow the trend, she sets it.

The actor was at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday and dropped a series of pictures on her social media. Needless to say, Kareena looked breathtakingly beautiful as she opted for a plum-hued velvet floral-detail gown from Oscar De La Renta.

Her off-shoulder outfit featured exquisite three-dimensional orchid embroideries near the neckline and a pocket on one side, accentuating her overall look.

Kareena opted for statement earrings studded with diamonds and ruby. Her hairstylist, Mike Desir, combed her hair backwards in a sleek bun.

Her make-up added a touch of sophistication to Kareena's overall look for the evening.

Kareena posed with Aamir Khan for the paparazzi on the red carpet. The Dangal star will be honoured at the Red Sea Festival.

In one of the videos, Kareena is seen greeting the photographers with a 'namaste'. Kareena also obliged fans with autographs on the red carpet.

Netizens were in awe of Kareena, her grace and poise but slammed her for editing and doing photoshop of her pictures.

A user wrote, "Kareena is gorgeous but these photos are clearly edited. Her arms looked way bigger just a few days back at her cousin's engagement photos. Not sure why she even needs to edit herself when she is so gorgeous already."

While some said that she has flabby arms and her face looks dull.

Another wrote, "Nice editing in jawline.. the official pictures gave away her broad chin. Had this dress been worn by some outsider newbie girl he would have outright called it tacky."

The third one wrote, "Shes edited her face a lot here."

The fourth one mentioned, "That shade of the Oscar De La Renta dress sings on her - she looks breathtaking. Great silhouette hugging her curves beautifully. Bebo serving old school movie star glamour. LOVE IT. Her & Rhea are a great team."

The fifth one mentioned, "Those extremely tacky flowers, the velvet, all the purple hair, gown, lips, flowers."

The next wrote, "That face net looks damn tacky and cheap! Otherwise, great look put together."

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the Rohit Shetty-directed film Singham Again.

Recently, Kareena won Best Actress award for her stellar performance in Netflix film Jaane Jaan. The mystery thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh also featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma in key roles. In her acceptance speech, Kareena said, "This is not the first time my date with the black lady. But I still have that first date feeling. That's what keeps me going."