It was a star-studded night as celebs made head-turning appearances at a beauty brand launch event. Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Tripti Dimri, and Arjun Kapoor attended the event. Among other attendees were the star couples Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa. The OG Bollywood wives Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan), and the new sensation Shalini Passi also walked the red carpet.

All the celebs who attended the event put their best fashion foot forward for the night. Several videos and pictures from the event have gone viral.

Kareena Kapoor looked stunning as ever in an off-shoulder black ensemble. She opted for high heels. Kiara Advani painted the town red in a minimalistic and bold outfit. She wore a red ensemble with rose motifs on her sleeves. Suhana Khan kept it chic and classy in a blue pantsuit. The trio posed and smiled.

However, netizens slammed Kareena and Suhana for their choice of outfits.

A section of netizens flicked to the comment section, age-shamed Suhana, and dubbed Kareena 'old'. Kareena even removed her high heels and was walking barefoot. "Oh no! paps..." Kareena Kapoor screamed as she was spotted roaming the venue without heels.

Take a look:

A user wrote, "Kareena would've looked great in the blue suit. It's a great suit but it's aging, Suhana."

Another mentioned, "Suhana is someone who can be easily forgotten and ignored lol. She has zero presence."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared some stunning solo shots of herself on her Instagram profile. She captioned the post as, "Date night in vintage Yves Saint Laurent 2002, by Tom Ford."

Take a look: