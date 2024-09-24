Anil Kuldip Mehta, father of actresses Malaika and Amrita Arora, passed away on September 11 after falling from his Bandra residence. The Mumbai Police said, "The father of actress-model Malaika Arora died by suicide by jumping off a terrace."

On the same day, Malaika Arora had shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram for her late father Anil Arora.

Kareena Kapoor trolled for smiling, wearing glares; BF Arjun Kapoor attends Malaika Arora's father's prayer meet at Gurudwara

Several celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Malaika's estranged boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan, and Salim Khan among others stood by Malaika's side. They were also present for the prayer meeting.

Days after Anil Mehta's demise, on Monday, a prayer meeting was held at a Gurudwara in Mumbai, which was attended by Mehta's family members.

Malaika Arora with her son Arhaan Khan, Amrita Arora with her son and husband, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others paid their last respects to Malaika's father at Gurudwara.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media which show celebs inside the gurudwara, and Malaika interacting with them.

In one video, Malaika gestured to the Granthis with folded hands. Malaika's best friend, Kareena Kapoor also joined the prayer meet. Arjun Kapoor snapped entering the premises of Gurudwara.

A video shows, paps shouting Kareena and Arjun's name, to which Kareena gestured the paps to go.

Several videos show Kareena and Malaika smiling and greeting people which didn't go down well with the netizens.

A user wrote, "Why are they smiling?"

Another mentioned, "What is the need to wear glares."

What did Malaika Arora tell the police?

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide, it has now been reported that police officials recorded her mother Joyce's statement. Sources claimed Malaika's mother, in her statement to the police, said that Anil would routinely sit on the balcony and read the newspapers every morning. She told the police that while they were divorced, had started living together again for the past few years.