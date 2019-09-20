Almost a decade ago, Anushka Shetty had created ripples with her performance in her Telugu horror Arundhati. It was being said that a Hindi remake was on the cards soon after its release and Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma were being considered for the titular role. However, the project never saw the light of another day. The purchased Hindi remake rights also got expired. But if the latest reports are to be believed, several attempts are being made to resurrect the movie from its grave.

According to Bollywood Hungama, "Two filmmakers with an elaborate filmography in Bollywood have reportedly purchased the rights and are working on the Hindi remake again. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who tops the directors' priority list again, might be approached for the same. However, if her dates do not work out, they might turn to Anushka Sharma as well."

Kareena, who is currently seated on Dance India Dance judges panel, has wrapped the schedule of Good Newwz and Angrezi Medium and will soon be working on Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht which will go on floors in 2020. Meanwhile, Anushka is currently enjoying her break from movies and had been spending quality time with her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

While Anushka is taking it slow on movies, Kareena might fall short of dates for Arundhati remake because of her busy schedule. It remains to be seen if the reports turn out to be true in the days to come.