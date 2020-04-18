Kareena is known as 'Bollywood's Begum' after she got married to Pataudi Prince Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena both belong to royal families. Saif's father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a cricket legend while mother Sharmila Tagore was a top actress of her time.

Born to actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, Kareena holds a lineage of the Kapoor's aka the first family of Bollywood. But for all those fans who wish to know the combined net worth of Kareena and Saif, read on

Saif Ali Khan's net worth

While both of them own heavy individual assets, according to reports, the duo's combined net worth stands at over $100 million. Saif also owns the Ibrahim Palace, the ancestral palace of the Pataudi family. His wealth estimate is considered to be over Rs 2,83,10,80,000 while the real estate worth of his Pataudi property is considered to be over ₹750 crores.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's net worth

According to several reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan's net worth is considered to be over ₹450 crores. According to sources, the star is currently endorsing more than 15 brands, national as well as international. Talking about her real estate, the actor owns multiple apartments and buildings all over Bandra, so much so, that Akshay Kumar even teases her owning a place in every building in Bandra. Kareena Kapoor's combined net worth is estimated to be $50 million.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor married in 2012. The two were blessed with baby boy Taimur Ali Khan on 20th December 2016. Saif and Kareena are one of the IT Bollywood couples. From vacationing abroad to purchasing luxury brands Kareena indeed lives a royal life.