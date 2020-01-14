Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur are loved and adored by fans around the world. But things get a little difficult at times when the fans barge into celebs' space and make it uncomfortable for them.

Recently, when Kareena, Saif with Lil Tim returned from their vacations, they were surrounded by fans at the airport, asking for selfies. The stars seemed upset by the behaviour of fans but did not utter a single word and kept walking. In the video that went viral, Saif had to carry Taimur considering the huge crowd that followed. He was even seen putting a man's hand down who forcibly tried to take a picture with the actor.

During this time, Saif and Taimur walked ahead and Kareena was left behind. The media photographers were also fumed because of the people as they were unable to take pictures of the celebs that brought a hindrance to their work.

Saif had earlier mentioned in an interview that Taimur doesn't appreciate been clicked. He said, "He's like, 'No picture!' And he starts frowning. He doesn't like too much fuss. It's not something he is excited about, for sure."

"But on the other hand, in a positive way, he does seem to make people happy. And he makes me very happy because he is a cute kid. So I get it... because it's an outpouring of affection and love. But unfortunately sometimes, in some public places when he goes to school, sometimes it can get a little crowded and that's something he has grown up with. And it's not something that many of us enjoy, but what to do?" he added.

On the professional front, Saif and Kareena are both doing fabulous in their career, Kareena is all smiles with the success of 'Good Newwz', which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Saif is been applauded for his role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring opposite Ajay Devgn and Kajol.