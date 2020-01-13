Movie buffs have been a witness to her effortless performances in around five dozen films. This makes it hard to believe that Kareena Kapoor Khan too had a tough time playing two roles, wherein she not just aced but won hearts by her performance.

The actress addresses 'Chameli' and 'Omkara' as two of her toughest works

After reaching every nook and corner in the tinsel town and earning a gamut of accolades for her versatility, Bebo still rules Bollywood like a Queen and her last release 'Good Newwz' is a proof. However, playing a sex worker in the 2003 flick 'Chameli' and essaying the role of Dolly in the 2006 release 'Omkara' have been her hardest performances for she was "very young" at the time.

"I was very young. In Chameli, I was 22 and lot of people were like 'I don't know if she will look like a girl from Kamatipura and if she'll be able to play that part or pull the role off'," the 39-year-old had revealed in an interview with Famously Filmfare in 2019.

Well, it won't be wrong to say that she not only managed to excel but earn heaps of praises and acclaim for adding spunk to the "challenging" role.

"I think that was something very challenging for me which I thought. Coming from a totally different world and adapt yourself to that character was very tough," she went on to say.

Kareena displayed the life and emotions of a prostitute in 'Chameli', where she was cast opposite Rahul Bose. Being a trailblazer in the field, Bebo has acted in a number of films of varying genre. After her 2018 feature 'Veerey Di Wedding', she last appeared opposite Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in 'Good Newwz'. The comedy film opened in theatres on December 27 last year and is directed by Raj Mehta.

Some of her upcoming works include one opposite 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan – Laal Singh Chaddha, which will hit big screens around Christmas. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, the sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium.