Power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently vacationing with their kids, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena's social media game is on point, as the actor frequently shares glimpses from their summer getaway.

Kareena's vacation photo dump comprises scrumptious food, candid moments of Jeh and Taimur enjoying ice cream, and Saif reading a book by the pool.

On Tuesday, Kareena set Instagram ablaze by posting sultry photos in a swimsuit. She exuded oomph in a nude and black-striped beachwear look. In the carousel post, she took a beachside selfie wearing a cape. Sharing the pictures, Kareena captioned it: "Learn to get candid on the beach from me baby."

Fans went berserk seeing Bebo slaying in her bold avatar. While many praised her look, a section of eagle-eyed netizens wondered if she might be pregnant. Some even age-shamed her, pointing out signs of a sagging face.

A user said, "Face card body card never declines."

A second fan said, "Alexa play 'chaliya chaliya'" referring to her iconic track from the film Tashan, in which she had flaunted a green bikini with size zero figure.

A comment read, "You have always been THAT girl."

Several videos and photos have gone viral, showcasing Kareena enjoying quality time with her family in London. A clip features the actor exploring the city's streets, specifically in the vibrant Chinatown area.

Another clip shows Jeh and Taimur enjoying themselves at an eatery shop.

Work Front

Kareena was last seen in the film Crew, alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu, followed by Singham Again. She will next be seen in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The upcoming film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

Kareena will feature in Netflix's upcoming show Dining With The Kapoors, which was announced earlier this February. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Netflix wrote, "A seat at the table with one of the oldest and grandest Bollywood families. Watch The Kapoors engage in unfiltered conversations, unending gossip, and unbelievable life stories. Dining With The Kapoors is coming soon, only on Netflix."