Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the biggest female stars of the country today. The diva is ageing like fine wine and is one of the fittest actresses out there. Bebo has her fans all around the globe. So, when Pakistani actor Khaqan Shahnawaz said that he could play Kareena's 'son' on the big screen, the actress' fans were quick to call it 'age shaming'.

What Shahnawaz said

When a fan reportedly told Khaqan Shahnawaz to work opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor said, "Accha, I can play her son. Yeah, I can play her son, definitely." The Bepanah actor further went on to say, "Kareena ji bohot badi hain. Unke saath beta ban sakta hoon (She is too old, I can play her son)."

This might not have irked Kareena Kapoor but her fans are quite offended. Many have lashed out at Shahnawaz for his statement and the College Gate actor is also getting trolled for allegedly 'age shaming' actress.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is at the top of her game. From making her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan to giving one of the biggest commercial box office successes of this year – Singham Again; Bebo has her hands full. When it comes to critical acclaim too, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan's mother has hit it out of the park with The Buckingham Murders.

Kareena's love for yoga

"The one thing that I have learnt from Kareena is self-love. People talk about it so much, but Bebo is naturally all about self-love. She's very organically all about loving herself and the discipline and that sort of aspect of embracing self-love is something that I have really learnt", the Crew actress' yoga instructor had said in an interview.