Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her birthday on September 21 and the Bollywood star ringed in the special day with her family at midnight. Kareena's birthday pictures are all over social media after her sister Karisma Kapoor and sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan shared them.

Apart from Karisma, those present at the birthday bash of Kareena Kapoor Khan were her husband Saif Ali Khan, parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, her uncle Kunal Kapoor and his son as well as Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu.

Since it was a midnight bash to ring in Kareena's birthday, the babies in the family -- Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu -- were missing. The little ones may have gone to sleep and will celebrate with Kareena on the following day.

Karisma Kapoor shared a sweet message for Bebo with hearts, saying, "Happy birthday to the bestest sister ever ! #mypillar #mybestfriend," she said. She shared more pictures of Kareena's birthday and an Insta story of a very cute birthday cake for Bebo that said, "You are our Rockstar".

Soha Ali Khan shared a family group picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan's cake and a very cute birthday Boomerang video. Take a look!

After the success of her recent outing Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan will now be seen in director Karan Johar's periodical film Takht that also stars actors like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The Bollywood diva will also be seen in a movie with Akshay Kumar and is rumoured to have signed a film opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

However, before all her new films begin, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her debut as a radio show host! Just like her mentor and friend Karan Johar's show on Ishq FM, Bebo will host her own show on the radio channel.

Happy birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan!