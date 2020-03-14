Kareena Kapoor Khan has time and again expressed her wish to work with Aamir Khan. But it would surprise you to know that Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist is not her favourite co-star in the industry but something else.

On Aamir Khan's 55th birthday on Saturday, Kareena shared a glimpse of the actor for his fans on Instagram. In the photograph, Aamir can be seen sleeping in a flight, with his favourite pillow tucked under his head. Apparently, he carries the pillow with him everywhere. The actress has just revealed that the tag goes not to the superstar but his pillow.

The actress jokingly wrote: "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!"

Aamir and Kareena have been shooting in Punjab for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Unconfirmed reports state the Advait Chandan directorial will hit theatres on Christmas this year.

On the occasion of Valentines day, Aamir Khan had penned an adorable message for Kareena Kapoor Khan. "#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me...Love," Aamir wrote on Instagram. Along with the post, he also shared the upcoming film's new poster in which Kareena can be seen hugging Aamir.

Kareena had earlier revealed that she has auditioned for Laal Singh Chadha only for Aamir. "He wanted me to read two scenes with him. The minute I did the reading, I knew I had bagged the part. I have an amazing chemistry with Aamir that comes alive [on screen] the minute we get together," she had told Mid-Day in an interview.

Laal Singh Chadha, inspired by Paramount Pictures' Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Forrest Gump is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the US. The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis.

