Coronavirus has gripped the world and how! The scare of this dreaded disease has hit the Bollywood industry to the core. With theatres being shut at a major part of the starts. Media events and awards functions canceled. Social gathering has been stalled. Not only is the government of India taking precautionary measures for the safety of each citizen, actors too aren't conducting interviews or celebrations.

As you all know perfectionist Aamir Khan turns 55 today, and every year he keeps up the tradition of celebrating his birthday with the press at his residence in Bandra. His birthday celebrations with media would always be a grand affair followed by the actor greeting his fans outside his residence. However, all of this is not happening this year not because he is shooting for Lal Singh Chaddha but also the actor has taken safety measures by not gathering the crowd at his residence.

Even if he isn't ringing in his birthday with media, he is surely celebrating his birthday with his co-star Kareena Kapoor. The actress shared an adorable picture on her Instagram page. Kareena posted a sneaky selfie with Aamir in which he is seen taking a nap on their chartered flight and captioned it as, "My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan's... pillow!," Kareena captioned the photo. She appears to be referring to Aamir's pillows that he brings to every flight that he takes.

In March 2019, on his 54th birthday, Khan announced that he will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. Aamir and Kareena are currently filming Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab.

