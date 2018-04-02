Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted celebrating Easter with her close friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Sanjay Kapoor. Kareena also met with Karan Johar earlier in the evening. Bebo looked stunning in an all-red outfit and a no-makeup look!

Sanjay Kapoor had posted a photo on his Instagram handle with the ladies and had captioned it,"#beautiesandthebeast". Kareena Kapoor looked really nice in an all red outfit as she posed with her girl gang and Sanjay. Take a look at the picture :

Kareena Kapoor seemed to be taking a break from her work as she was seen spending quality time with her son, Taimur Ali Khan, who is just a year old. The actress is all set to dazzle again on the silver screen with her upcoming film Veere di Wedding which releases, June 1, 2018.



She will soon be seen in Veere Di Wedding, which will be her first film after the birth of her son, Taimur Ali Khan. Bebo in her recent interview told PTI, "It's a different kind of movie. It's a story of four friends. It's not the typical boy-meets-girl romance which I think I've done so much of. So I thought this should be different. It's a small film, made by women. The producers are women - Rhea (Kapoor) and Ekta (Kapoor). I think it's a special film and people will appreciate it."

Kareena is regarded more than just a senior by Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, credits her confidence in her 18-year-long career to have helped her gain the respect of these actors.

"I think I have always carved a place for myself. Times change, generations change, people come and go. But I think it's maybe because of my confidence. It's in the way one carries themselves. That's very important. I take it as a compliment but I think I have always been pretty much in my own space. Right from 'Refugee' till 'Veere Di Wedding'," the actor told PTI in an interview.