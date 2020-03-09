Kareena Kapoor Khan never minces her words when it comes to speaking about pay disparity in the industry. Last year, she had opened up about how things have been changing after actresses like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma turned producers. And this time around, Kareena has revealed that she has been replaced in films after she demanded equal pay.

"I did demand a certain fee and I don't think there is anything wrong in it. You put in equal amount of time and effort so obviously, you want a certain amount. Now there is a lot of discussion about pay disparity but when I said it earlier, no one really paid attention to it. Of course, if I have demanded something, I have been replaced but it is just that you don't hear about it," Kareena Kapoor Khan told Pinkvilla in an interview.

She also spoke about the struggles that she had to go through for being a star kid and living under the shadow of her elder sister Karisma Kapoor, who is a well-known face in the industry.

"Actually my parents have been very supportive and much more when it came to me. I think a lot of people still looked at me as Lolo's sister which I am extremely proud of. I think whatever I am has a lot to do with Lolo as well. I had my own struggle when it came to breaking that image too. Because when you are attached to being Lolo's sister, coming from the Kapoor family. I had my own share of struggle which people usually brush under the carpet. The perception is star children don't have their own share of struggles," Kareena said.

Looking for right script

Meanwhile, Kareena is looking for the right script to work with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor in a film.

"We have always wanted to work together but till now we haven't got that kind of script. We have not liked anything. Somebody should come with a good script then, we will consider," said Kareena at a special screening of Karisma's debut web series, 'Mentalhood'.

'Mentalhood' marks Karisma's return to acting after a long time, and Kareena feels fans were waiting for the comeback to happen. "I think everybody is excited especially for Lolo (Karisma's pet name). I think we all, as fans, have waited for her, to watch her on screen. We wanted her to come back after so many years. So, I am as excited and nervous as she is. I know that she feeling very nervous. 'Mentalhood' is a relevant topic today, especially for all mothers," Kareena said.

(With IANS Inputs)