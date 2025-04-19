Bebo of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, never fails to amp up the glam quotient. An avid social media user, her Instagram is a treasure trove of candid moments—from stunning photoshoots and unfiltered selfies to behind-the-scenes glimpses and lazy day snapshots.

On Friday, Kareena dropped a raw and unfiltered carousel of photos on Instagram, where she effortlessly channeled her inner Poo. The actress shared a series of recent selfies, each capturing her in her element.

From no-makeup selfies to glamorous selfies, she shared it all. She captioned the post as, More selfies than I thought... sorry not sorry.."

Take a look

In one of the pictures, she was seen rocking a black swimsuit, while the rest appeared to be taken during a shoot or at an award function.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the post. While many praised her for looking fabulously sexy at 40, others age-shamed her, saying the bold outfits don't suit her.

A user wrote, "Without filters, without any cosmetic surgery, real beauty.."

Another wrote, "She looks old.."

Work Front

Kareena last appeared in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again (2024) alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Kareena Kapoor is all set to star in Daayra, alongside the talented Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be helmed by director Meghna Gulzar.