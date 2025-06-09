Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor rang in her 40th birthday on June 9, 2025. As she entered the 40s club, her close friends and family hosted a grand birthday bash in her honour. The celebration also turned into a mini-reunion for the Veere Di Wedding cast, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Sonam Kapoor posing together for photos at the party.

Kareena and Swara came together under one roof to celebrate Sonam's milestone birthday. The film's producer and Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor, was also in attendance.

Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of pictures from the glamorous celebration in Mumbai, attended by Sonam's close-knit circle. One picture featured Swara and Sonam posing happily at the bash. Wishing her friend, Swara wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the amazing @sonamkapoor. May this girl with the biggest, best heart have the biggest and best of life!"

She also shared a heartwarming picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor, captioning it, "Veere reunion," followed by a heart emoji. The trio radiated joy as they enjoyed the evening together.

Several other photos and videos from the bash have since gone viral.

As Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, and Karisma Kapoor arrived together, in one of the viral videos, Kareena was seen visibly emotional and teary-eyed. Many eagle-eyed netizens speculated that something seemed off.

A section of the internet also trolled Kareena for her makeup, calling it "gaudy" and "awful," with some even age-shaming the actress. Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker wasn't spared either, as she faced harsh comments about her weight gain.

Who wore what?



Saif Ali Khan stuck to his signature white ensemble. Kareena looked radiant in a yellow dress and was seen briefly waving at photographers before heading inside. Karisma Kapoor, as seen in a paparazzi video, opted for a classic black dress paired with a bold red lip.