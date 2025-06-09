Head honcho of Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures, and Content Czarina, Ekta Kapoor celebrated her 50th birthday on June 7 with a glamorous party attended by close friends from the entertainment industry. The grand celebration saw the presence of Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia, Neelam Kothari Soni, Krystle D'Souza, Amar Upadhyay, among others.

Several inside photos and videos from the birthday bash have surfaced on social media. One particular clip, which has gone viral, shows Ekta letting her hair down and dancing with full enthusiasm to Malaika Arora's iconic song Munni Badnaam Hui. Also joining Ekta were actors Urvashi, Anita, and other close friends.

However, some netizens criticised Ekta's outfit and her dance moves, calling them too bold for the occasion.

Another video doing the rounds shows Krystle Dsouza, a close friend of Ekta, was captured smoking during the party.

Producer Sandiip Sikcand also shared several inside pictures from the celebration on Instagram with the caption, "Bonds that last a lifetime."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram Stories to wish Ekta, writing, "Happy happy 50th my dearest Ekta." The picture also featured Karan Johar posing with the birthday girl.

Work Front

Ekta Kapoor revolutionised Indian television in the 2000s with iconic daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Kasamh Se. Her banner has also produced several hit Bollywood films, including The Dirty Picture, Kya Kool Hai Hum, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Ek Villain, Udta Punjab, and Veere Di Wedding.

For the unversed, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to return with Season 2 after more than a decade, marking a nostalgic comeback to television screens later this year.