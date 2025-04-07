Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for turning heads with her glamorous appearances—the OG Bebo never fails to impress with her impeccable fashion sense. An avid social media user, Kareena often shares glimpses of her personal life, including adorable moments with her sons, Taimur and Jeh.

On Sunday, Kareena had a relaxing weekend with her close-knit circle, including sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, actress Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to share glimpses of their cozy Sunday brunch. The carousel post featured Kareena enjoying time with family and friends, captioned simply as "Sunday reset."

Kunal also posted a picture on his Instagram featuring their daughter, Inaaya, adding to the heartwarming family vibes of the day.

The photographs also show all of them gathered around the table. In one of the images, Kunal is posing for the camera from the pool, and other pictures show Kunal playing piano with his daughter Inaaya.

Who wore what!

Kareena wore a pink tank top and comdy cotton pant. Neha Dhupia opted for a blue, relaxed-fit denim midi dress, while Soha Ali Khan wore a full-sleeved grey top paired with black jogger pants.

Kareena Kapoor flaunts her bare skin.

Kareena Kapoor, often admired for confidently flaunting her bare skin, opted for a no-makeup look and embraced her natural glow. Her appearance sparked mixed reactions online, as she proudly showcased her freckles and wrinkles. While many praised her for keeping it real and aging gracefully, others commented that she looked older.

A user wrote, "Why is her face so red..?"

Another mentioned, "Her wrinkles and feckles are seen."

Recently, at a book launch event, Kareena gave a befitting reply to trolls who often shame her on social media.

"Age is just a number. I want to always be fit to take on whatever old age brings. I want to be able to do what I have to do, whether I have to go to set also at the age of 70, 75. I want to keep working all my life. I want to be able to bend to pick up my grandchildren. So for that, I need to eat right with her guidance," she said at the event.

"That's what for me, ageing and life is. I love it, I'm embracing it, but I'm taking all these particular things like eating ghee, eating khichdi, doing a little bit of weight training for muscle strength, walking a little, my Surya Namaskars, doing my little work on my own rather than skin treatments and Botox," she added.