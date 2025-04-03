Lately, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has been making frequent public appearances in the city. After attending Lakmé Fashion Week and the Vivienne Westwood fashion event, she was spotted on Wednesday at the book launch of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's latest book, The Common Sense Diet.

Kareena looked radiant in a casual and comfortable summer outfit. She wore a violet top with white prints, paired with faded blue jeans. She kept her hair open, accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses, small earrings, and an elegant watch.

However, a section of netizens age-shamed Kareena, calling her "old" and mentioning that she had lost her charm. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed fine lines and wrinkles on her face but praised her for embracing aging gracefully. Others speculated about her lifestyle, with a few suggesting that she might be smoking.

A user wrote, "She is now getting old day by day."

Another mentioned, "Look at her teeth."

The third one said, "Looking absolutely aged."

The fourth one said, "No cream and serum can stop ageing.."

During the book launch, Kareena interacted with the media and fans. She spoke about her favorite food and also gave a befitting reply to trolls who age-shame her.

On her favourite food

Speaking at the event, she shared that khichdi is her favorite food and revealed that she could eat it at least five times a week.

"If I don't eat Khichdi for two or three days, I actually start craving it," confessed Kareena at the event. She emphasised how integral this simple dish is to her daily routine, highlighting that her body literally demands it. "I can't sleep if I don't eat Khichdi. Honestly, I can't survive without it."

Kareena then mentioned that she wants to always be fit to take on whatever comes with old age so that she's able to work and enjoy family life as long as possible.

"Age is just a number. I want to always be fit to take on whatever old age brings. I want to be able to do what I have to do, whether I have to go to set also at the age of 70, 75. I want to keep working all my life. I want to be able to bend to pick up my grandchildren. So for that, I need to eat right with her guidance," she said at the event.

"That's what for me, ageing and life is. I love it, I'm embracing it, but I'm taking all these particular things like eating ghee, eating khichdi, doing a little bit of weight training for muscle strength, walking a little, my Surya Namaskars, doing my little work on my own rather than skin treatments and Botox," she added.

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film Singham Again. She was also seen in The Buckingham Murders and Jaane Jaan.

