Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor, fondly monikered as Bebo, is known for her sartorial choices — be it simple athleisure, a tank top, comfy jeans, or high-end brands, Bebo can pull off any outfit with panache. Kareena effortlessly blends luxury and confidence. Whenever the actor steps out, her head-turning appearances and outfits grab headlines.

On Wednesday, the actor attended an event in Delhi, looking drop-dead gorgeous in a saree.

Kareena wore a Sabyasachi saree and gave it an Indo-western twist. She donned a striking animal-print saree paired with a matching jacket from Sabyasachi's Resort 2015 collection. She opted for a bralette-style blouse with a plunging neckline, making space for her exquisite necklace from Sabyasachi's fine jewellery line.

The actor flaunted her midriff, looking sensuous as ever. She styled her hair in her signature centre-parted straight look. Needless to say, Kareena looked fierce and fabulous.

Several photos and videos from her Delhi event have gone viral on social media. Kareena, too, shared an Instagram carousel featuring stunning pictures from her photoshoot.

Undoubtedly, Kareena's jaw-dropping look went viral in no time, but netizens brutally age-shamed and body-shamed her. Many felt she could have draped her saree more elegantly, while others criticised Kareena by calling her bulky and saying her belly fat is quite visible. And lastly, netizens asked whether Kareena is pregnant again?

A user wrote, "Looking old.."

Another mentioned, "Is she pregnant?"

Work Front

Kareena will next be seen in a crime thriller, Daayra, helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran