Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor attended the launch of a jewellery store in Birmingham, UK, on Saturday. She wore a sparkly custom Manish Malhotra saree adorned with intricate embellishments. Kareena paired the dazzling saree with a halter-neck blouse and diamond earrings, striking the perfect balance of elegance and extravagance.

What a day seeing one of my absolute favourite Bollywood stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Soho Road in Birmingham today!

Full coverage tomorrow on @ITVCentralhttps://t.co/5ijiOQVNyQ pic.twitter.com/0u5zI0dUMF — Ravneet Nandra (@RavNandraITV) September 6, 2025

Her sequin saree exuded a throwback vibe to the 2000s, with its glam, glitter, and sparkle. She chose dangling diamond earrings that complemented the high-neck blouse, while matching bangles added an extra touch of drama to her glamorous ensemble.

For makeup, Kareena kept it minimal with a bronze-toned look in earthy shades that beautifully complemented her silver saree. A soft peach lip colour tied the look together, while her loose waves added a romantic finish.

Bollywood Icon Kareena Kapoor brings her timeless elegance to Birmingham to promote a diamond store.#KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/IdnmAIjDcS — ✍? (@Feku_Chaiwala) September 7, 2025

During the event, the actor entertained the crowd by dancing to Fevicol Se. Another video captured her warmly greeting Zafar Iqbal, the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, as she made her way through the excited audience. Once on stage, she engaged fans with a playful Q&A session and even surprised them with another dance performance.

Taking a moment to thank everyone for their overwhelming support, Kareena addressed the audience with her trademark charm, "Hello, Birmingham! Thank you so much for all the love. It's always such a joy to see my fans. I performed here 15–20 years ago for a show called Heart Throbs, and it was such a hit that we came back for a second round! I love you guys!"

She greeted fans with warm smiles, pausing to pose for photos and sign autographs as chants of her name echoed through the venue.

However, reactions on social media were mixed. While many praised her look, some netizens criticised her dance, calling it unnecessary and even labelling it "unclassy." Others remarked that she looked overrated or had put on weight.

Work Front

She was seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan and Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. Up next, she will star in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, a crime drama exploring themes of justice and morality.