Just like every year, Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali with equal aplomb and zest, despite the crackers. While a majority of Bollywood celebs refrained from lighting crackers, many celebrated it in their own unique way. While Sushmita Sen basked in festive fervour with her boyfriend, Rohman Shawl and two daughters – Renee and Aliseh at home, Neetu Chandra celebrated the day with special needs kids.

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated Diwali with his entire family in Chandigarh. Ayushmann's wife, Tahira, who had recently undergone chemotherapy for stage 0 breast cancer, was seen enjoying the festival with the Khurrana family in high spirits.

Priyanka Chopra, who is soon going to settle down abroad with Nick Jonas, came to India and celebrated the day with her mother and brother. She wrote, "Happy Diwali. So good to be home to celebrate with my loved ones. I wish for the world to be bestowed with love, light and happiness." (sic)

Shahid Kapoor, gave us a firecracker Diwali wish by sharing a passionate hug with his wifey Mira Rajput. Kapoor captioned the image, "Happy Diwali everyone. Hope you spent it with those who matter most." (sic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated the day with her girl-gang, Kapoor khandaan and the Pataudis. While Kareena looked ethereal in a beautiful and chic salwar kameez, Saif twinned with son Taimur Ali Khan in white kurta pyjama.

Madhuri Dixit also dressed up in her traditional best and posed for a lovely family pic on the occasion. Anushka Sharma posed for a 'perfect picture' with husband Virat Kohli, who is currently on a break. After organising a Diwali puja at Dharma Productions' office, Karan Johar enjoyed the festivities with his two kids and mother, Hiroo. Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji attended the function organised by KJo.

Let's take a look at some pictures which give us a glimpse into the starry celebration these A-listers had.