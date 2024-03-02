Day 1 of the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was filled with elegance, opulence and stars put their best fashion foot forwards as they amped up the glam quotient for the An Evening in Everland party in Jamnagar. Celebrities and other guests have been posting pictures of their looks for the night.

Let's take a look at the best and worst-dressed celebs of the night

Isha Ambani Isha Ambani stunned in a Miss Sohee outfit, styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania. The nude, sheer outfit with pink flower motifs and a satin train in which Isha the only daughter of Mukesh- Nita looked elegant and beautiful.

The groom-to-be Anant Ambani was snapped in a black suit that he paired with a white shirt. Nita Ambani oozed glamour in a stylish violet outfit kept her hair tied in a bun and opted for emerald diamond jewellery to complement her look.

Soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone looked breathtakingly beautiful in black and white outfits.

Deepika wore a black floor-length princess cut dress in the currently trending coquette theme, complete with a large bow in her hair. Ranveer wore a white suit and red sunglasses.

SRK looked dapper in a black suit as he spent time with DJ Bravo, who also posed with him.

Dwayne Bravo also posted a picture with Ranveer Singh. Saina posed with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt wore an embellished shimmery off-shoulder outfit. She looked stunning, Kareena Kapoor was seen in a mauve saree and matching blouse.

Pataudi family exuded royalty as Saif and Taimur were suited up.

MS Dhoni looked stylish as ever with his wife Sakshi by his side at the bash, the couple twinned in shades of black.

Ivanka Trump, Former Advisor to the POTUS, wore a shimmery saree. She attended the party with her husband Jared Kushner and daughter Arabella Rose.

Natasha Poonawalla opted for a silver metal Domb at Anant Ambani

At one end, Adar Poonawalla CEO of Serum Institute of India opted for a blue suit, with wife Natasha Poonawalla wearing a piece from the sustainable fashion brand, Bloni. The brand strongly feels for the planet and has made a case for marine plastic waste textiles for the longest.

Kiara Advani: Worst Dress

Netizens were unhappy with Kiara Advani's choice of outfit and called it one of the most revealing outfits.

A section of users wrote she looks like Filmfare awards, while some said she has hugely edited her pictures.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend the pre-wedding festivities of businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, who is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, on July 12, 2024.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar.

The guest list also includes Mohammed Bin Jassim al Thani, the prime minister of Qatar; Stephen Harper, former Canadian prime minister; and the king and queen of Bhutan.

For ten days, the airport in Jamnagar has been officially classified as an international airport.