All eyes are on the grand wedding festivity of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebrations, taking place from March 1 to 3, are sure to be a star-studded affair with popular celebrities from all over the world arriving in Jamnagar, Gujrat. Global celebrities like Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg arrived on Thursday. B-town stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor and many more arrived on Thursday.

Celebrities Arrive in Jamnagar in stylish casual looks

On Friday morning, former White House Adviser and daughter of ex-US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump reached Jamnagar with her daughter.

B-town celebs like Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Mira Rajput, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Disha Patani, Sachin Tendulkar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sania Nehwal, Orry among others have arrived at the venue.

Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani were seen at the photo-op station where they smiled at the paps as they headed inside the venue.

MS Dhoni arrived with his wife Sakshi Dhoni to attend the pre-wedding ceremony. Dhoni looked dapper in a maroon t-shirt and black trousers. while Sakshi Dhoni opted for a subtle look in a beige jacket and trousers combo.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra walked hand-in-hand in stylish casual outfits. Kiara wore a beige round neckline top with cropped hemline and she paired with matching trousers with a slit at the hem. Sidharth wore a mustard yellow t-shirt and white cargo pants.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya hugged each other at the private airport.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday was also seen alongside, Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo is reportedly dating.

Orry gave a sneak peek into the wedding festivities.

Rohit Sharma, John Abraham along with his wife Priya also papped.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and party leader Aaditya Thackeray also arrived in Jamnagar.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant on July 12 this year.

The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off on Wednesday with the customary 'anna seva' tradition. Mukesh Ambani, alongside his son Anant Ambani, wherein Anant and Radhika Merchant, along with Mukesh Ambani served traditional Gujarati dishes to the residents of Jogwad village, located near the Reliance Township in Jamnagar.

Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents--Viren and Shaila Merchant--also took part in the 'anna seva'. Food will be served to about 51,000 residents, which will continue for the next few days.