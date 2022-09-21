The Kardashians and the Jenners are all set to return for an exciting season two. Reality show, The Kardashians, which features the lives of the reality stars, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 22, 2022. The teaser of the new season shows a glimpse of Kim Kardashian's special love moments with comedian Pete Davidson. The couple who was dating then eventually broke up. The pair were first linked in October last year, months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West.

In the second season, Kim is likely to open up about her relationship with Pete and her divorce saga with Kanye. Interestingly, towards the end of the teaser, Kim was seen asking Pete, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" Pete drops his phone and runs behind Kim immediately while Khloe Kardashian seems literally shocked.

"It’s a really seriously vulnerable episode that we haven’t talked about so I think people will be really surprised," @KimKardashian tells @michaelstrahan about the season premiere of @kardashianshulu. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/WnQWdQIQxE — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 20, 2022

The second season will also focus on fashionista Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kourtney Kardashian's wedding with drummer Travis Baker, and the modelling and business formulas of Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. In a recent television show, Kim said that the season will be highly emotional. "It's, like, a really, seriously deep, vulnerable episode that we really haven't talked about. I just think that you see me making decisions for myself. Obviously, always thinking about my kids, but generally, just doing things for myself," she said.