Kim Kardashian's horrific Paris robbery incident sent shockwaves across the globe. It wasn't just Kim, but the whole world shook at the thought of the devastating night it was for her. Even though it has been several years, Kim revealed that she still gets nightmares about that horrific incident. On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Kim revealed the details of the night.

What happened that night

"He grabbed me and I was wearing a robe and I wasn't wearing anything under it," she said. "He grabbed me and pulled me towards him but I wasn't wearing anything underneath. So I was like, 'OK, this is the time I'm going to get raped. Just deal, it's gonna happen. Just prepare yourself.' So I did... But then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip ties and duct tape," Kardashian said while breaking down.

When Kim felt she was going to die

"I saw him have a gun out to me. And I'm like, 'OK, this is it.' And I just kept on thinking about Kourtney. I kept on thinking, 'She's gonna come home and I'm going to be dead in the room. She's gonna be traumatized for the rest of her life if she sees me.' We're sharing her room. [I'm] on her bed. But I thought that was my fate," she concluded.