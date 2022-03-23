Women getting out of an abusive relationship seems to be a herculean task even in 2022. And for America's hottest television celebrity Kim Kardashian, it's no different. Her nasty divorce with Kanye West and her newly blossomed loved with Pete Davidson has been hitting the headlines for the past year. Kanye, now kno wn as Ye, has even gone to the extent of harassing his ex-wife.

West has been using his social media handles as a weapon to slander Kim and her current partner, comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, even referring to him as 'Skete.' While the rapper is indulged in full-fledged harassment against his estranged wife, the media has completely failed to address the seriousness of the issue. Both publications and netizens are just keen to make it 'just another tabloid fodder.'

Be it the love-bombing pictures or the leaked private conversations, West seems to be struggling with his mental health that needs immediate attention. Let's take a look at the timeline of events that took things beyond the run-of-the-mill celebrity messiness.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the wedding knots in May 2014. Often considered as the perfect couple with four kids, their marriage started hitting the rocks in 2020. Finally, in February 2021, the television mogul filed for divorce.

Meanwhile, Kim started dating SNL cast member Pete in 2021 after hosting the show in October. West has been linked with multiple women including Julia Fox but the rapper seems to be obsessed with his ex-wife.

Davidson and West share a long rivalry. Way back in 2018 when West replaced Ariana Grande for an SNL appearance, he wore a controversial red 'Make America Great Again' hat expressing his support for Donald Trump. In the following week's update, David called the unaired pro-Trump speech as 'worst thing I've ever seen.'

Things took a turn when Kim and Pete acted in a skit as Jasmine and Aladdin, they even kissed on the lips. Days later, the couple was seen holding hands at a park on Halloween weekend. Rumours of dating became stronger.

Kanye West told Hollywood Unlocked that he was stopped from entering Kim Kardashian's house:



“My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter.” pic.twitter.com/o066xLOHJE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 15, 2022

"This is for anybody that's going through a separation. People intentionally do things to be mean and to hurt you and they be playing games, and culturally it's OK. How are you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?" Ye was quoted by Hollywood Unlocked. He also alledged that he was stopped by Kim's guards from taking part in daughter's birthday celebration.

In January 2022, Ye launched a music war against Pete. His new song 'Eazy' leaked and the lyrics caught the attention of all. "God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass (Who?)," he rapped. In another single "City of Gods," featuring Ye and Alicia Keys he rapped again, "This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin' up to SNL, when I pull up, it's dead on arrival."

JUST IN: Kanye leaks text messages with Pete Davidson‼️? pic.twitter.com/XZwIUmdZTs — RapTV (@raptvcom) February 13, 2022

In February, West leaked his private conversation with David. The now-deleted post reads David's text as "And you as a man. I'd never get in the way of your children. It's a promise. How you guys go about raising your children is your business not mine. I do hope one I day I can meet them and we can all be friends." He captioned the post as "No, you will never meet my children."

Kanye West shares edited ‘Captain America: Civil War’ poster on Instagram featuring:



• Drake

• Julia Fox

• Travis Scott

• Future

• Pete Davidson

• Kim Kardashian

• Kid Cudi

• Billie Eilish

• Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/1KERuYiYfA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2022

West later post an editing poster of Captain America with Pete, Kim and their friends as the villain. He also introduced the nickname 'Skete' for Davidson. In another post, her urged his fans to yell at Pete if they see him in public. "IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER ????"

Kanye West encourages fans to yell “Kimye Forever” at Pete Davidson if they ever see him in public:



“IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER ?” pic.twitter.com/f2KncnyncR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2022

He sent feelers to Kim too, "I wish my wife was with me and our children sitting at the 50-yard line. @kimkardashian always remember West was your biggest W." He later urged his fans not to hurt Pete. He also shared screenshots of text messages from Kim to stop creating a dangerous environment for Pete.

Kanye West shares text message from Kim Kardashian, where she asks him to stop creating a dangerous environment for Pete Davidson.



“UPON MY WIFE'S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF” pic.twitter.com/fyFHAICAiP — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2022

Kanye shares more of his text message exchange with Kim Kardashian: pic.twitter.com/2lEK9DpyQb — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2022

Following the drama, Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram account. West celebrated it as a victory and wrote, "Ran Skete off the gram, Tell your mother I changed your name for life."

Kanye's 'Easy' graphic video raised the alarm. It showcased West kidnapping an animated clay version of the comedian, tying it and burying it alive. The caption reads, "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE." The video raised serious concerns about harassment and Kanye's mental health.

When criticisms poured in, he used art therapy as a shield. "Art is therapy just like this view, art is protected as freedom of speech, art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."

Pete Davidson’s friend, Dave Sirus, shares text conversation between between Pete and Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/lxAf4xhyd0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2022

Things took an ugly turn when Pete's friend David Sirius shared their spat. During the alleged spat, when Kanye asked Pete 'where are you,' he replied with a shirtless selfie, ' in bed with your wife.'

Trevor Noah dedicated time on Tuesday’s episode of ‘The Daily Show’ to address the ongoing public divorce fallout between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. pic.twitter.com/9fcvjIhnJb — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 17, 2022

The online saga continues with the recent development of West's suspension at the Grammy's after the rapper indulged in an online attack against The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. It all started with Trevor discussing the issue on his show and supporting Kim for undergoing harassment from Kanye. He rightly said, "I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything."